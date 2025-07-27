Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Purchases New Stake in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 408,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,963,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNL. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 73,833.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 192.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 807.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,289 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadstone Net Lease Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE BNL opened at $15.86 on Friday. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.96 and a 12 month high of $19.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.08.

Broadstone Net Lease Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 190.16%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadstone Net Lease has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc (the Corporation) is a Maryland corporation formed on October 18, 2007, that elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) commencing with the taxable year ended December 31, 2008. Broadstone Net Lease, LLC (the Corporation’s operating company, or the OP), is the entity through which the Corporation conducts its business and owns (either directly or through subsidiaries) all of the Corporation’s properties.

Featured Articles

