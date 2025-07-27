Guardian Pharmacy Services (NYSE:GRDN) Rating Increased to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services (NYSE:GRDN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GRDN. Raymond James Financial set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services in a research report on Monday, May 19th.

Guardian Pharmacy Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GRDN opened at $20.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.47. Guardian Pharmacy Services has a 52-week low of $14.16 and a 52-week high of $26.91.

Guardian Pharmacy Services (NYSE:GRDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $329.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.21 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Guardian Pharmacy Services will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Guardian Pharmacy Services

In other Guardian Pharmacy Services news, insider David K. Morris sold 369,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total value of $7,443,313.92. Following the sale, the insider owned 283,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,706,126.72. The trade was a 56.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Salentine, Jr. sold 3,508,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total value of $70,739,524.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,591,271 shares in the company, valued at $52,240,023.36. The trade was a 57.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,344,912 shares of company stock worth $228,713,426. Company insiders own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRDN. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Guardian Pharmacy Services during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Guardian Pharmacy Services during the second quarter worth $75,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Guardian Pharmacy Services during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Guardian Pharmacy Services during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Corebridge Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Guardian Pharmacy Services during the fourth quarter worth $87,000.

About Guardian Pharmacy Services

Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc, a pharmacy service company, provides a suite of technology-enabled services designed to help residents of long-term health care facilities (LTCFs) in the United States. Its individualized clinical, drug dispensing, and administration capabilities are used to serve the needs of residents in lower acuity LTCFs, such as assisted living facilities and behavioral health facilities and group homes.

Featured Articles

