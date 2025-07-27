Wellgistics Health (NASDAQ:WGRX) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Sell”

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Wellgistics Health (NASDAQ:WGRX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday.
Shares of NASDAQ:WGRX opened at $0.94 on Friday. Wellgistics Health has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $7.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.
