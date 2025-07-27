Wellgistics Health (NASDAQ:WGRX) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Sell”

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Wellgistics Health (NASDAQ:WGRX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Shares of NASDAQ:WGRX opened at $0.94 on Friday. Wellgistics Health has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $7.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Founded in 2022, Wellgistics Health is a holding company for various existing and planned strategic businesses centered around pharmaceuticals and healthcare services. As a micro health ecosystem, our portfolio of companies consists of a pharmacy, wholesale operations, and a technology division with a novel platform for hub and clinical services.

