Gibson Energy (GBNXF) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Free Report) is projected to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 28th. Analysts expect Gibson Energy to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter.
Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 1.44%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. On average, analysts expect Gibson Energy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Gibson Energy Trading Down 0.3%
OTCMKTS:GBNXF opened at $17.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.44. Gibson Energy has a 52 week low of $13.13 and a 52 week high of $18.92. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.86.
About Gibson Energy
Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.
