Gibson Energy (GBNXF) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Free Report) is projected to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 28th. Analysts expect Gibson Energy to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 1.44%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. On average, analysts expect Gibson Energy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

Gibson Energy Trading Down 0.3%

OTCMKTS:GBNXF opened at $17.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.44. Gibson Energy has a 52 week low of $13.13 and a 52 week high of $18.92. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on GBNXF shares. TD Securities downgraded Gibson Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GBNXF

About Gibson Energy

(Get Free Report)

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.