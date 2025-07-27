Potlatch (PCH) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

Potlatch (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 28th. Analysts expect Potlatch to post earnings of $0.19 per share and revenue of $267.66 million for the quarter.

Potlatch (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.13. Potlatch had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $268.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.68 million. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Potlatch to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PCH opened at $41.94 on Friday. Potlatch has a 1-year low of $36.82 and a 1-year high of $48.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.75 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.55 and a 200-day moving average of $41.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Potlatch’s dividend payout ratio is 295.08%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCH. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Potlatch by 319.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 189,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,538,000 after acquiring an additional 144,101 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Potlatch by 6.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 427,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,273,000 after purchasing an additional 26,948 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Potlatch by 6.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 370,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,713,000 after purchasing an additional 22,359 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of Potlatch in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Potlatch by 3.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 46,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (down from $49.00) on shares of Potlatch in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Truist Financial upgraded Potlatch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

(Get Free Report)

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

