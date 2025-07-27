Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q2 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Monday, July 28th. Analysts expect Bank of Marin Bancorp to post earnings of $0.36 per share and revenue of $29.07 million for the quarter.
Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). Bank of Marin Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 3.77% and a negative net margin of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $35.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.99 million. On average, analysts expect Bank of Marin Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Bank of Marin Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of BMRC stock opened at $23.78 on Friday. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 52-week low of $16.97 and a 52-week high of $27.11. The company has a market capitalization of $385.71 million, a PE ratio of -59.45 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.01 and its 200 day moving average is $22.77.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BMRC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Bank of Marin Bancorp from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Bank of Marin Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.
Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile
Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and commercial real estate investors in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry, and insured cash sweep services.
