Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q2 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Monday, July 28th. Analysts expect Bank of Marin Bancorp to post earnings of $0.36 per share and revenue of $29.07 million for the quarter.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). Bank of Marin Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 3.77% and a negative net margin of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $35.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.99 million. On average, analysts expect Bank of Marin Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of BMRC stock opened at $23.78 on Friday. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 52-week low of $16.97 and a 52-week high of $27.11. The company has a market capitalization of $385.71 million, a PE ratio of -59.45 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.01 and its 200 day moving average is $22.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of Marin Bancorp

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 43.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 39,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 12,019 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 8.3% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 25,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $441,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 4,337.9% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 8,242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BMRC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Bank of Marin Bancorp from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Bank of Marin Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and commercial real estate investors in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry, and insured cash sweep services.

Featured Stories

