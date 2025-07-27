VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on VTEX. UBS Group reduced their price objective on VTEX from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on VTEX in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.30 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on VTEX from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on VTEX in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.70.

Get VTEX alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VTEX

VTEX Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE VTEX opened at $6.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.39. VTEX has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $8.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.84 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.44 and its 200 day moving average is $5.85.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. VTEX had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $54.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.81 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that VTEX will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VTEX

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VTEX. Softbank Group CORP. raised its position in shares of VTEX by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Softbank Group CORP. now owns 38,434,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,380,000 after acquiring an additional 18,559,399 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of VTEX by 371.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,599,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047,671 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of VTEX during the first quarter worth about $7,016,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in VTEX by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 5,229,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,800,000 after purchasing an additional 936,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in VTEX by 1,082.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 876,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,163,000 after purchasing an additional 802,381 shares in the last quarter. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About VTEX

(Get Free Report)

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VTEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VTEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.