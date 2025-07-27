Canon (OTCMKTS:CAJPY) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Canon (OTCMKTS:CAJPY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Canon Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of OTCMKTS CAJPY opened at $27.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Get Canon alerts:

About Canon

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Canon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Printing Business Unit, Imaging Business Unit, Medical Business Unit, and Industrial and Others Business Unit.

Receive News & Ratings for Canon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.