Canon (OTCMKTS:CAJPY) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Canon (OTCMKTS:CAJPY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday.
Canon Stock Down 2.0%
Shares of OTCMKTS CAJPY opened at $27.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
About Canon
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Canon
- Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Crypto Skeptics Can Still Win Big With These Risk-Limiting ETFs
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- 3 Discounted Steel Stocks You Can DCA Into Today
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Could Baker Hughes Be an Unlikely Winner in Drone Defense Boom?
Receive News & Ratings for Canon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.