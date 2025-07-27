Kovack Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Kovack Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 204,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,017,000 after buying an additional 26,288 shares during the last quarter. Uptown Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Uptown Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. M1 Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. M1 Capital Management LLC now owns 79,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,192,000 after buying an additional 8,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVE stock opened at $200.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $165.45 and a fifty-two week high of $206.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $193.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.64.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

