Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 4,884 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 58.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,494 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,884 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carnegie Investment Counsel grew its position in Arista Networks by 281.8% in the first quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 155,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,045,000 after purchasing an additional 114,742 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at $306,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 30,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 68,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 10,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ANET shares. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Arista Networks to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.40.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $7,205,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 12,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,168,748.32. This trade represents a 86.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 748,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.43, for a total transaction of $76,663,118.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,072,900. This represents a 96.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,177,878 shares of company stock valued at $119,281,861 in the last ninety days. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $114.37 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.43 and a twelve month high of $133.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.80.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.72% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

