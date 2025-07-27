Sotera Health Company (NASDAQ:SHC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Sotera Health Company (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on SHC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sotera Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sotera Health from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sotera Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Sotera Health from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Get Sotera Health alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Sotera Health

Institutional Trading of Sotera Health

Sotera Health Trading Up 1.6%

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHC. TPG GP A LLC acquired a new stake in Sotera Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,126,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Sotera Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,400,000. Two Seas Capital LP increased its holdings in Sotera Health by 624.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 2,896,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496,136 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Sotera Health by 140.8% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,624,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ananym Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sotera Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,680,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

SHC opened at $12.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.12. Sotera Health has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $17.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.77 and a beta of 1.81.

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Sotera Health had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 41.08%. The business had revenue of $254.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.56 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sotera Health will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sotera Health

(Get Free Report

Sotera Health Company engages in the provision of sterilization, lab testing, and advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. It provides mission-critical end-to-end sterilization services, including gamma and electron beam irradiation, and ethylene oxide processing, as well as designs, installs, and maintains gamma irradiation systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.