Antelope Enterprise Holdings L (NASDAQ:AEHL) versus National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) Head to Head Analysis

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares National Presto Industries and Antelope Enterprise Holdings L”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Presto Industries $415.21 million 1.80 $41.46 million $5.96 17.55 Antelope Enterprise Holdings L $98.77 million 0.04 -$10.54 million N/A N/A

National Presto Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Antelope Enterprise Holdings L.

Volatility & Risk

Insider and Institutional Ownership

National Presto Industries has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Antelope Enterprise Holdings L has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

58.6% of National Presto Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 28.0% of National Presto Industries shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.3% of Antelope Enterprise Holdings L shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares National Presto Industries and Antelope Enterprise Holdings L’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Presto Industries 10.24% 11.97% 9.68% Antelope Enterprise Holdings L N/A N/A N/A

Summary

National Presto Industries beats Antelope Enterprise Holdings L on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National Presto Industries

(Get Free Report)

National Presto Industries, Inc. provides housewares and small appliance, defense, and safety products in North America. The company’s Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; vacuum sealers; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric knife sharpeners; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand. This segment sells its products directly to retailers, as well as through independent distributors. Its Defense segment manufactures and sells 40mm ammunition, precision mechanical and electro-mechanical products, medium caliber cartridge cases; and metal parts; and detonators, booster pellets, release cartridges, lead azide, and other military energetic devices and materials. This segment primarily serves the United States Department of Defense (DOD) and DOD prime contractors. The company’s Safety segment patents machine learning, digital sensors, and cloud-based technology to monitor freezers and refrigerators that detects and alerts users to potential safety issues around pharmaceuticals and food. National Presto Industries, Inc. was founded in 1905 and is based in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.

About Antelope Enterprise Holdings L

(Get Free Report)

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides livestream e-commerce services and business management and information systems consulting services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates an online social ecommerce and live broadcast streaming platform enhances product promotion, transaction speed, and marketing effectiveness of industries and applications to anchors and influencers. It also provides business management consulting; and information system technology consulting services, including the sales of software use rights for digital data deposit platforms and asset management systems, and online social media platform development and consulting. The company was formerly known as China Ceramics Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited in October 2020. Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Jinjiang, the People's Republic of China.

