Liberty Global (LBTYA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.55) per share and revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($3.01). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 4.25%. On average, analysts expect Liberty Global to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Liberty Global Stock Down 0.1%

LBTYA stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Liberty Global has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $21.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LBTYA shares. Barclays set a $11.00 target price on shares of Liberty Global and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Liberty Global to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Liberty Global from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Liberty Global from $13.00 to $10.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Liberty Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.94.

Get Our Latest Report on LBTYA

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LBTYA. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Liberty Global by 801.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 120,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 106,870 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Liberty Global by 197.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,520,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,118 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 451,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,201,000 after buying an additional 98,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Global

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.