Advisor OS LLC Takes $202,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Advisor OS LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPTL. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $163,000.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SPTL opened at $26.09 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $25.17 and a 52 week high of $29.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.39.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

