Siemens Energy AG Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SMNEY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Siemens Energy AG Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SMNEY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th.

Siemens Energy Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMNEY opened at $114.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Siemens Energy has a one year low of $24.56 and a one year high of $116.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.68 billion and a PE ratio of 521.39.

Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMNEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. Siemens Energy had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $10.48 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Siemens Energy will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Siemens Energy Company Profile

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates through Gas Services, Grid Technologies, Transformation of Industry, and Siemens Gamesa segments. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, and heat pumps, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and high voltage direct current transmission systems, offshore windfarm grid connections, transformers, flexible alternating current transmission systems, high voltage substations, air and gas-insulated switchgears, digital grid solutions and components, and storage solutions.

