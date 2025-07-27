American Integrity Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:AII) Receives $21.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of American Integrity Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:AII – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.50.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AII shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of American Integrity Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of American Integrity Insurance Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of American Integrity Insurance Group in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of American Integrity Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of American Integrity Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.
American Integrity Insurance Group Stock Down 1.1%
American Integrity Insurance Group (NYSE:AII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 9th. The company reported $292.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $290.13. The firm had revenue of $71.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.89 million.
About American Integrity Insurance Group
We are a profitable and growing insurance group headquartered in Tampa, Florida. Through our insurance carrier subsidiary, American Integrity Insurance Company of Florida, Inc (“AIICFL”), we provide personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners as well as coverage for vacant dwellings and investment properties, predominantly in Florida.
