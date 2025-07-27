XOMA Royalty (NASDAQ:XOMA) Upgraded to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of XOMA Royalty (NASDAQ:XOMA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on XOMA. Benchmark began coverage on shares of XOMA Royalty in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of XOMA Royalty in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th.

Shares of XOMA Royalty stock opened at $25.83 on Friday. XOMA Royalty has a 52-week low of $18.35 and a 52-week high of $35.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.73 and a 200-day moving average of $24.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 5.54.

XOMA Royalty (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.32. XOMA Royalty had a negative net margin of 13.04% and a negative return on equity of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $15.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 million. Equities research analysts expect that XOMA Royalty will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

In other XOMA Royalty news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 392,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $10,642,793.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,267,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,350,469.50. This represents a 23.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Owen Hughes sold 25,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $650,667.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 62,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,591,351.38. The trade was a 29.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of XOMA Royalty by 1,063.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of XOMA Royalty by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of XOMA Royalty by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 91,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of XOMA Royalty by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of XOMA Royalty by 89.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 7,619 shares during the period. 95.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in the United States and the Asia Pacific. It has a portfolio of economic rights to future potential milestone and royalty payments associated with partnered commercial and pre-commercial therapeutic candidates. The company also focuses on early to mid-stage clinical assets primarily in Phase 1 and 2 with commercial sales potential that are licensed to partners; and acquires milestone and royalty revenue streams on late-stage clinical or commercial assets.

