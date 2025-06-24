C2C Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,700 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

C2C Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Mplx makes up about 1.0% of C2C Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. C2C Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MPLX. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its stake in Mplx by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 19,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mplx by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mplx by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mplx by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 51,441 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Mplx by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,743 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MPLX opened at $51.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Mplx Lp has a one year low of $39.95 and a one year high of $54.87. The company has a market cap of $52.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.02.

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. Mplx had a net margin of 36.34% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Mplx’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were given a $0.9565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.48%. Mplx’s payout ratio is 88.45%.

MPLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Mplx from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Mplx from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Mplx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Mplx from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mplx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Crude Oil and Products Logistics and Natural Gas and NGL Services segments. The Crude Oil and Products Logistics segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

