Pacific Sage Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Pacific Sage Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Pacific Sage Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $107.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.97 and a 200 day moving average of $109.22. The company has a market cap of $78.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $89.22 and a 12-month high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

