BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC Buys New Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Kentucky Trust Co increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

SLV stock opened at $32.96 on Tuesday. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $24.25 and a one year high of $33.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.77 and a 200-day moving average of $29.38.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.