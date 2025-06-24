Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Has $335,000 Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth $33,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 53.1% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Trading Down 1.0%

NYSE:SCHW opened at $88.30 on Tuesday. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 52 week low of $61.01 and a 52 week high of $90.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $160.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.94.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 31.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 10,129 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $911,711.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,251.54. The trade was a 20.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 20,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $1,878,688.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,310,499.99. This represents a 26.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,995 shares of company stock worth $10,493,320 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SCHW. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $96.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.40.

View Our Latest Report on Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.