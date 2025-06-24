Vectors Research Management LLC Invests $1.46 Million in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 563,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,538,000 after purchasing an additional 120,409 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 531,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,599,000 after purchasing an additional 5,581 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 748,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 87,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,783,000 after purchasing an additional 10,777 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $78.40 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $76.33 and a 52 week high of $79.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.81.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

