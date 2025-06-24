Liberty Global Ltd (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Shares Bought by Hi Line Capital Management LLC

Hi Line Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Liberty Global Ltd (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,001,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 174,234 shares during the quarter. Liberty Global makes up about 4.3% of Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Hi Line Capital Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Liberty Global worth $11,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 17,376,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,730,000 after buying an additional 13,366,743 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,072,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,935 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Global by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,240,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,197 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Liberty Global by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,844,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,814,000 after purchasing an additional 198,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,381,000. Institutional investors own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LBTYA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays set a $11.00 price objective on Liberty Global and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $13.00 to $10.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.94.

Liberty Global Stock Up 0.3%

LBTYA opened at $9.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.08. Liberty Global Ltd has a 1-year low of $9.03 and a 1-year high of $21.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($3.01). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. As a group, research analysts expect that Liberty Global Ltd will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Liberty Global

(Free Report)

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

See Also

