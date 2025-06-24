Pacific Financial Group Inc. Has $1.10 Million Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Pacific Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up approximately 0.9% of Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,370,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $780,535,000 after purchasing an additional 65,493 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 527,197.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,228,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $655,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,371 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8,245.4% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 580,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $330,835,000 after acquiring an additional 573,881 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $328,419,000. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $300,169,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Up 0.9%

MDY opened at $557.09 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $540.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $554.84. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $458.82 and a 1-year high of $624.13. The company has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.06.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

