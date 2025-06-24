Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Buys 3,249 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 194.7% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Insider Activity at Steel Dynamics

In related news, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 1,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.11, for a total value of $168,173.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,812 shares in the company, valued at $10,971,807.32. The trade was a 1.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 7,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total value of $1,013,773.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,950,647.94. This represents a 5.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Steel Dynamics Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $127.43 on Tuesday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.17 and a 52-week high of $155.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.06.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.04. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, February 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on STLD shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Steel Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.