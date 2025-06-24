Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Trims Stock Position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 50.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 74.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 295.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 112.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 153,772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,949,000 after purchasing an additional 81,455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Stock Performance

NYSE:IBP opened at $180.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $164.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.75. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.83 and a 1-year high of $281.04.

Installed Building Products Dividend Announcement

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The construction company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $684.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.34 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 60.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on IBP. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $240.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.45.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

