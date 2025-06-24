Syquant Capital Sas Takes $2.65 Million Position in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Syquant Capital Sas bought a new stake in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 28,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,654,000. H&E Equipment Services comprises 1.9% of Syquant Capital Sas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Syquant Capital Sas owned about 0.08% of H&E Equipment Services as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the first quarter worth approximately $1,259,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the first quarter worth approximately $1,156,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in H&E Equipment Services by 108.4% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in H&E Equipment Services by 15.9% during the first quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,024,000 after buying an additional 7,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Get H&E Equipment Services alerts:

H&E Equipment Services Stock Performance

Shares of HEES opened at $94.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.59. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a one year low of $40.93 and a one year high of $101.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.22 and a 200-day moving average of $85.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

H&E Equipment Services ( NASDAQ:HEES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.63). H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The company had revenue of $319.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. H&E Equipment Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on H&E Equipment Services in a research note on Friday, May 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, H&E Equipment Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HEES

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services, which focus on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, Sales of Rental Equipment, Sales of New Equipment, and Parts, Service and Other Revenues. The Equipment Rentals segment focuses on renting construction and industrial equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.