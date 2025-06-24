Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Makes New $321,000 Investment in Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 17,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Afya by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC now owns 567,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,006,000 after buying an additional 272,200 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Afya by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 412,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,543,000 after buying an additional 50,700 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Afya by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 97,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 34,246 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Afya by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 82,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 20,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Afya by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 78,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AFYA. Wall Street Zen raised Afya from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley cut Afya from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $19.50 target price (up previously from $17.50) on shares of Afya in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.60.

NASDAQ AFYA opened at $17.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.60. Afya Limited has a 1 year low of $14.52 and a 1 year high of $19.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Undergrad, Continuing Education, and Digital Services. It offers educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

