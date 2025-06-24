Retirement Guys Formula LLC Takes $246,000 Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 45.3% in the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 275.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2%

BSV stock opened at $78.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.81. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $76.33 and a 1 year high of $79.02.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

