Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Bought by Bluesphere Advisors LLC

Bluesphere Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sava Infond d.o.o. acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,010,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 523.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 7.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,325,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 5T Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $226,000. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SPOT shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $700.00 to $730.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $710.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, FBN Securities began coverage on Spotify Technology in a research note on Friday, March 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $645.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $630.28.

Spotify Technology Trading Up 3.5%

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $732.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $149.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.68. Spotify Technology has a twelve month low of $288.07 and a twelve month high of $736.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $649.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $576.87.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($1.16). Spotify Technology had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Spotify Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.