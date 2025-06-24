Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Buys 4,085 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $3,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Clorox alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Pierre R. Breber acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $136.57 per share, for a total transaction of $546,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,280. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Clorox from $176.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Clorox from $134.00 to $129.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.23.

Read Our Latest Report on CLX

Clorox Stock Performance

Clorox stock opened at $122.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.07, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.54. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $120.33 and a fifty-two week high of $171.37.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 324.23% and a net margin of 9.89%. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Clorox

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.