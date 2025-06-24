Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Increases Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 999,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,090 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.19% of American Electric Power worth $109,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $103.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.93 and a twelve month high of $110.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.32.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 71.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.31.

Insider Activity

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Quinton S. Lies sold 10,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total value of $1,041,277.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,683.44. The trade was a 51.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 8,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.49, for a total transaction of $817,806.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,514.68. This represents a 30.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,508,293 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

