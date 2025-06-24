Embree Financial Group Sells 199 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Embree Financial Group lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Embree Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VHT. O Dell Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor OS LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $244.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.67. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $234.11 and a one year high of $289.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $246.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $256.74.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

