YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.29 Million Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 606 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,107,389,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,280,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,923,047,000 after buying an additional 3,921,278 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $871,063,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 32,941.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,858,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,144,000 after buying an additional 1,853,261 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in CME Group by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,435,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $565,671,000 after acquiring an additional 996,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CME. Piper Sandler increased their price target on CME Group from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $279.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut shares of CME Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $258.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CME Group news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.28, for a total transaction of $271,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,781.20. This represents a 25.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.61, for a total value of $1,304,836.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,339,164.96. The trade was a 35.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,400 shares of company stock worth $3,680,610. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $272.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $192.11 and a one year high of $290.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $255.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.45.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.71% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 50.30%.

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

See Also

