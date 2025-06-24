Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.37 Per Share

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.3716 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, June 27th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. This is a 61.6% increase from Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF stock opened at $120.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.20. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.09. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.10 and a fifty-two week high of $125.31.

Get Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

About Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.