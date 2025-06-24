iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSE:XIU) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSE:XIU – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$40.18 and last traded at C$40.17, with a volume of 576310 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$40.02.
iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$38.84 and its 200-day moving average is C$38.18.
About iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF
iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index Fund seeks to provide long-term capital growth by replicating, to the extent possible, the performance of the S&P/TSX 60 Index through investments in the constituent issuers of such index, net of expenses. The Index is comprised of 60 of the largest (by market capitalization) and liquid securities listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), selected by Standard & Poor’s (S&P) using its industrial classifications and guidelines for evaluating issuer capitalization, liquidity and fundamentals.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- The Top 47 Small Businesses Americans Want to Fund With $10K [2025 Survey]
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Reddit Stock Ignites: Surge in Call Options Signals Big Bet
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Texas Instruments Stock: Congress Likes It, Should You Too?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.