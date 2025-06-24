SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Trading 2.6% Higher – What’s Next?

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.84 and last traded at $15.77. Approximately 17,612,315 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 50,266,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SOFI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Truist Financial started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Stephens started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.73.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SOFI

SoFi Technologies Trading Up 2.9%

The company has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.80.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 17.21%. The company had revenue of $763.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at SoFi Technologies

In other news, Director Magdalena Yesil sold 87,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $1,215,603.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 376,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,250,752.10. This trade represents a 18.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 11,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total value of $154,137.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,722,950.42. This represents a 5.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 196,981 shares of company stock valued at $2,743,434. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $299,980,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,337,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,390,000 after purchasing an additional 8,898,879 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,678,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $75,139,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in SoFi Technologies in the first quarter worth $47,616,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.