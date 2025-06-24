Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for June 24th (ALLE, AMLX, AOS, APG, AVAV, AWI, BAH, BLZE, CACI, CBLL)

Posted by on Jun 24th, 2025

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Tuesday, June 24th:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Allegion (NYSE:ALLE). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock.

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX). They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of APi Group (NYSE:APG). They issued a neutral rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV). They issued a buy rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH). The firm issued a hold rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock.

Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on shares of Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE). They issued a mkt outperform rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of CACI International (NYSE:CACI). The firm issued a buy rating and a $576.00 target price on the stock.

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL). They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL). They issued a neutral rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF). They issued a hold rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock.

BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). BNP Paribas Exane issued a neutral rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN). The firm issued a market perform rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Roth Capital started coverage on shares of EQT (NYSE:EQT). Roth Capital issued a buy rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock.

BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR). BNP Paribas Exane issued a neutral rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock.

Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Galaxy Digital (NASDAQ:GLXY). They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Benchmark Co. assumed coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI). Benchmark Co. issued a hold rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Heico (NYSE:HEI). The firm issued a buy rating and a $352.00 target price on the stock.

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS). The firm issued a buy rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Leidos (NYSE:LDOS). They issued a buy rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock.

Barclays PLC initiated coverage on shares of Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP). Barclays PLC issued an equal weight rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock.

Barclays PLC initiated coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $1,325.00 target price on the stock.

BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA). They issued an underperform rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $331.00 target price on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Parsons (NYSE:PSN). They issued a buy rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock.

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL). They issued a neutral rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock.

Barclays PLC initiated coverage on shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA). They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC). Stifel Nicolaus issued a buy rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock.

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW). They issued an overweight rating and a $262.00 price target on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG). The firm issued a buy rating and a $1,710.00 target price on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY). The firm issued a buy rating and a $626.00 price target on the stock.

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST). They issued an overweight rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of V2X (NYSE:VVX). They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Barclays PLC assumed coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST). The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock.

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Block (NYSE:XYZ). They issued an underweight rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

