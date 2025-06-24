Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for June 24th (ALLE, AMLX, AOS, APG, AVAV, AWI, BAH, BLZE, CACI, CBLL)

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Tuesday, June 24th:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Allegion (NYSE:ALLE). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock.

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX). They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of APi Group (NYSE:APG). They issued a neutral rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV). They issued a buy rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH). The firm issued a hold rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock.

Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on shares of Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE). They issued a mkt outperform rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE). They issued a market outperform rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of CACI International (NYSE:CACI). The firm issued a buy rating and a $576.00 target price on the stock.

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL). They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL). They issued a neutral rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF). They issued a hold rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock.

BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). BNP Paribas Exane issued a neutral rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN). The firm issued a market perform rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Roth Capital started coverage on shares of EQT (NYSE:EQT). Roth Capital issued a buy rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock.

BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR). BNP Paribas Exane issued a neutral rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock.

Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Galaxy Digital (NASDAQ:GLXY). They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Benchmark Co. assumed coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI). Benchmark Co. issued a hold rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Heico (NYSE:HEI). The firm issued a buy rating and a $352.00 target price on the stock.

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS). The firm issued a buy rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Leidos (NYSE:LDOS). They issued a buy rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock.

Barclays PLC initiated coverage on shares of Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP). Barclays PLC issued an equal weight rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock.

Barclays PLC initiated coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $1,325.00 target price on the stock.

BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA). They issued an underperform rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $331.00 target price on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Parsons (NYSE:PSN). They issued a buy rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock.

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL). They issued a neutral rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock.

Barclays PLC initiated coverage on shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA). They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC). Stifel Nicolaus issued a buy rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock.

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW). They issued an overweight rating and a $262.00 price target on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG). The firm issued a buy rating and a $1,710.00 target price on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY). The firm issued a buy rating and a $626.00 price target on the stock.

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST). They issued an overweight rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of V2X (NYSE:VVX). They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Barclays PLC assumed coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST). The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock.

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Block (NYSE:XYZ). They issued an underweight rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

