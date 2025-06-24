Analyzing ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) & Scientific Learning (OTCMKTS:SCIL)

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) and Scientific Learning (OTCMKTS:SCIL – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.7% of ACI Worldwide shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of ACI Worldwide shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of Scientific Learning shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ACI Worldwide and Scientific Learning”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACI Worldwide $1.59 billion 3.03 $203.12 million $2.54 18.14 Scientific Learning N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ACI Worldwide has higher revenue and earnings than Scientific Learning.

Profitability

This table compares ACI Worldwide and Scientific Learning’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACI Worldwide 16.12% 20.94% 9.03% Scientific Learning N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for ACI Worldwide and Scientific Learning, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ACI Worldwide 0 2 3 0 2.60 Scientific Learning 0 0 0 0 0.00

ACI Worldwide currently has a consensus price target of $60.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.24%. Given ACI Worldwide’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe ACI Worldwide is more favorable than Scientific Learning.

Summary

ACI Worldwide beats Scientific Learning on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc., a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments. It also provides ACI Low Value Real-Time Payments, a platform for processing real-time payments; and ACI High Value Real-Time Payments, a payments engine that offers multi-bank, multi-currency, 24×7 payment processing, and SWIFT messaging. In addition, the company offers ACI Payments Orchestration Platform for optimizing payments; omni-channel payment platform; ACI Fraud Management, a real-time approach to fraud management; and ACI Speedpay, an integrated suite of digital billing, payment, disbursement, and communication services. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services to consumer finance, insurance, healthcare, higher education, utility, government, telecommunications, and mortgage sectors; implementation services, include product installations and configurations, and custom software modifications; and business and technical consultancy, on-site support, product education, and testing services, as well as distributes or acts as a sales agent for software developed by third parties. It markets its products under the ACI Worldwide brand. The company was formerly known as Transaction Systems Architects, Inc. and changed its name to ACI Worldwide, Inc. in July 2007. The company was founded in 1975 and is based in Elkhorn, Nebraska.

About Scientific Learning

Scientific Learning Corporation, an education company, develops, distributes, and licenses technology that accelerates learning by enhancing the processing efficiency of the brain. Its flagship Fast ForWord, a Web-based product, comprises Fast ForWord Language for elementary learners and Fast ForWord Literacy for adolescent learners that build foundational reading and language skills to help districts move below grade level learners to learn in the general classroom, and Fast ForWord Reading, which builds learning capacity through developing cognitive skills using exercises focusing on phonemic awareness, phonics and decoding, spelling, vocabulary, fluency, and comprehension. The company also provides Reading Assistant that offers a one-on-one reading tutor for learners; ResultsNow!, an online hosting and support solution for its Fast ForWord and Reading Assistant products; and BrainPro services targeted at learners who are below grade level. In addition, it offers on-site product training, technical installation, implementation management, consulting, and Web-based synchronous and asynchronous professional development services; and software technical update releases, as well as extensive telephone, email, and chat support services. The company offers learning solutions primarily to educational institutions, speech and language clinics, learning centers, and parents. Scientific Learning Corporation was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

