Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (BOWFF) vs. Its Peers Financial Survey

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Free Report) is one of 30 public companies in the “REIT – EQTY TRUST – RESID” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust 0 1 0 0 2.00 Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Competitors 392 2262 2132 39 2.38

As a group, “REIT – EQTY TRUST – RESID” companies have a potential upside of 13.88%. Given Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust 67.26% 8.55% 4.79% Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Competitors 4.78% 0.70% 1.01%

Dividends

This table compares Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust pays out 29.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “REIT – EQTY TRUST – RESID” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.8% and pay out 201.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust’s rivals have a beta of 0.65, indicating that their average share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust $440.33 million $429.28 million 12.52 Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Competitors $985.55 million $190.00 million 22.71

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.8% of shares of all “REIT – EQTY TRUST – RESID” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.0% of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of shares of all “REIT – EQTY TRUST – RESID” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust rivals beat Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada’s friendliest community provider and is a leading owner/operator of multi-family rental communities. Providing homes in more than 200 communities, with over 34,000 residential suites totaling over 29 million net rentable square feet, Boardwalk has a proven long-term track record of building better communities, where love always lives. Our three-tiered and distinct brands: Boardwalk Living, Boardwalk Communities, and Boardwalk Lifestyle, cater to a large diverse demographic and has evolved to capture the life cycle of all Resident Members. Boardwalk’s disciplined approach to capital allocation, acquisition, development, purposeful re-positioning, and management of apartment communities allows the Trust to provide its brand of community across Canada creating exceptional Resident Member experiences. Differentiated by its peak performance culture, Boardwalk is committed to delivering exceptional service, product quality and experience to our Resident Members who reward us with high retention and market leading operating results, which in turn, lead to higher free cash flow and investment returns, stable monthly distributions, and value creation for all our stakeholders. Boardwalk REIT’s Trust Units are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, trading under the symbol BEI.UN.

