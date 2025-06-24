BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC Has $351,000 Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT)

BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 786 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 41,104.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,991,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $889,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,600 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 53,784.3% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,235,568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $600,412,000 after buying an additional 1,233,275 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,471,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,630,492,000 after buying an additional 1,132,461 shares during the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $526,587,000. Finally, Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $451,985,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LMT. Wall Street Zen cut Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $481.00 to $499.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Melius Research cut Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $541.80.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $472.16 on Tuesday. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a one year low of $418.88 and a one year high of $618.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $471.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $467.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $110.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.29.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $17.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.83 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.09% and a net margin of 7.66%. As a group, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.02%.

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.