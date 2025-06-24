Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Stock Price Up 1.3% – Should You Buy?

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $70.80 and last traded at $70.62. Approximately 2,437,324 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 7,130,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Dbs Bank lowered Novo Nordisk A/S to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $64.00 price target (down from $105.00) on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $317.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.49 and a 200-day moving average of $77.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 80.94% and a net margin of 34.52%. Equities analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Novo Nordisk A/S

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2,727.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 184.8% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 11.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

