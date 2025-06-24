Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Trading Down 3.4% – Here’s Why

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.86 and last traded at $13.90. 93,376,728 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 112,323,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.39.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Trading Down 4.3%

The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.55 and a beta of 2.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,752,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $399,000. Finally, Shengqi Capital Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $4,130,000.

