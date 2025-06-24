Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Trading Down 4.6% – Here’s What Happened

Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) dropped 4.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $49.03 and last traded at $49.46. Approximately 87,653 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 591,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MRCY shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Mercury Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.57.

Mercury Systems Stock Down 3.3%

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.74 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $211.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.25 million. Mercury Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 7.33%. Mercury Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Mercury Systems Inc will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Mercury Systems

In other Mercury Systems news, EVP Steven Ratner sold 1,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total transaction of $98,349.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,105.52. The trade was a 4.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jana Partners Management, Lp sold 88,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $4,078,793.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,861,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,472,952.51. This represents a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,883 shares of company stock worth $4,362,791. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mercury Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRCY. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 245,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,327,000 after acquiring an additional 7,512 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Mercury Systems in the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Mercury Systems by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 6,426 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $16,601,000. 95.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

Featured Articles

