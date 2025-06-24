Target (NYSE:TGT) Trading 1.4% Higher – Here’s Why

Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) shot up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $97.75 and last traded at $97.92. 991,853 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 6,170,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on TGT. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Target from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Target from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $100.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.70.

Target Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.55.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $24.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.54 billion. Target had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Target Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total transaction of $4,328,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 246,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,703,849.54. The trade was a 15.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Target by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,930,569 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,964,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,552 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 407.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,970,414 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,666,672,000 after buying an additional 12,825,586 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,338,729 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,532,769,000 after buying an additional 1,358,348 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,885,015 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,332,317,000 after buying an additional 470,990 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $757,892,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

