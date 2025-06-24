Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $42.92 and last traded at $42.94, with a volume of 308428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.96.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF Trading Up 2.6%

The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -253.35 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 2,295.9% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,034,103 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $387,718,000 after purchasing an additional 9,615,293 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,742,972 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $260,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,954 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,417,798 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $87,959,000 after purchasing an additional 256,483 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,419,331 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $54,843,000 after purchasing an additional 15,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,119,815 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $43,270,000 after purchasing an additional 137,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF Company Profile

