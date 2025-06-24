Head-To-Head Comparison: Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) & Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX)

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Free Report) and Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Anterix and Bandwidth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anterix -508.15% -31.26% -14.38% Bandwidth -0.14% 1.46% 0.48%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Anterix and Bandwidth”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anterix $4.19 million 126.67 -$9.13 million ($1.63) -17.52 Bandwidth $748.49 million 0.58 -$6.52 million ($0.35) -41.74

Bandwidth has higher revenue and earnings than Anterix. Bandwidth is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Anterix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.7% of Anterix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.5% of Bandwidth shares are held by institutional investors. 45.6% of Anterix shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Bandwidth shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Anterix has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bandwidth has a beta of 1.82, indicating that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Anterix and Bandwidth, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anterix 0 0 1 1 3.50 Bandwidth 1 1 4 0 2.50

Anterix presently has a consensus target price of $67.00, suggesting a potential upside of 134.68%. Bandwidth has a consensus target price of $20.80, suggesting a potential upside of 42.37%. Given Anterix’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Anterix is more favorable than Bandwidth.

Summary

Bandwidth beats Anterix on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Anterix

Anterix Inc. operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks and innovative broadband solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico. The company was formerly known as pdvWireless, Inc. and changed its name to Anterix Inc. in August 2019. Anterix Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, New Jersey.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

