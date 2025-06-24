iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Sold by Sunesis Advisors LLC

Posted by on Jun 24th, 2025

Sunesis Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDVFree Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Sunesis Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Sunesis Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $116.67 on Tuesday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.01 and a fifty-two week high of $122.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.66.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.