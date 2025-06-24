iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Sold by Sunesis Advisors LLC

Sunesis Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Sunesis Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Sunesis Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $116.67 on Tuesday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.01 and a fifty-two week high of $122.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.66.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

