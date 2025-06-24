The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) to Issue $0.06 Dividend

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, June 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0625 per share on Thursday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th.

The Ensign Group has a payout ratio of 3.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect The Ensign Group to earn $6.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.25 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.1%.

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

Shares of ENSG opened at $152.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.43 and its 200-day moving average is $135.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The Ensign Group has a 12-month low of $118.73 and a 12-month high of $158.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Daren Shaw sold 1,999 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.47, for a total value of $290,794.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,926 shares in the company, valued at $3,625,985.22. The trade was a 7.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 3,539 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $530,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,350. This trade represents a 8.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,257 shares of company stock worth $1,553,090. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of The Ensign Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Ensign Group stock. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,590 shares during the quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC owned about 0.28% of The Ensign Group worth $20,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 96.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $159.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Ensign Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.50.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

