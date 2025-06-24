YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 347,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $9,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 268.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 16,560 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2,627.7% in the fourth quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 83,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 80,853 shares during the period. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 205.3% during the fourth quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 415,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,355,000 after acquiring an additional 279,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ring Mountain Capital LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $508,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $26.70 on Tuesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $23.87 and a 52-week high of $29.72. The company has a market cap of $69.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.06.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

